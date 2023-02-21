SIG Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

SIG Group AG: SIG to appoint Chief Technology Officer and Chief Supply Chain Officer



21.02.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST





MEDIA RELEASE

21 February 2023

SIG Group AG (SIG, the Group)

SIG to appoint Chief Technology Officer and Chief Supply Chain Officer

SIG today announces the appointment of Gavin Steiner to the Group Executive Board as Chief Technology Officer, taking over from Ian Wood who becomes Chief Supply Chain Officer.

Gavin joins from Nestlé where he has spent 27 years, gaining extensive experience in R&D, manufacturing, innovation and quality. He has been Vice President Global R&D Packaging and Technology since 2018. Prior to that he held various roles across the world including Operations and Technical Director for the Eastern Southern Africa region, Global Confectionary R&D Manager and Operations Director for South Korea. As Chief Technology Officer at SIG, his goal will be to further expand the Companys leading position in sustainable packaging technologies and materials following the acquisitions of Evergreen Asia and Scholle IPN. Gavin has both Swiss and South African citizenship and will be based at SIGs headquarters in Switzerland. He will join SIG on 1 April 2023.

Following the enlargement of the business, Ian Wood resumes the role of Chief Supply Chain Officer which he held from 2018 to 2020. Ian will be responsible as a Member of the Group Executive Board for global supply chain, procurement and production of SIGs expanded product offering of bag-in-box, spouted pouch and chilled carton together with aseptic carton.

Samuel Sigrist, CEO, said: "I am pleased to welcome Gavin to the Group. He brings highly relevant experience and valuable customer perspective from his previous roles at Nestlé. I thank Ian for his significant contribution as Chief Technology Officer and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his role as Chief Supply Chain Officer.

Investor contact:

Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224

Director Investor Relations

SIG Group AG

Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland

Ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz

Media contact:

Lemongrass Communications

Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238

andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

About SIG

SIG is a leading packaging solutions provider for a more sustainable world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 8,400 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries.

In 2021, SIG produced 48 billion packs and generated 2.7 billion in revenue (incl. Scholle IPN and Evergreen Asia unaudited revenue). SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis.

For more information, visit www.sig.biz

For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit our SIGnals blog: https://www.sig.biz/signals/en





