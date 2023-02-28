|
SIG Group AG: SIG to construct aseptic carton plant in India
MEDIA RELEASE
28 February 2023
SIG to construct aseptic carton plant in India
SIG will construct its first aseptic carton plant in India, the worlds largest milk market, and one of the largest juice producing countries globally. The plant will be in Ahmedabad, in the state of Gujarat. SIG entered the Indian market in 2018 and has seen a rapid expansion of its business. The plant will supply its growing filler base, which now serves all leading dairy and non-carbonated soft drink players.
Angela Lu, President & General Manager Asia-Pacific South at SIG, said: India is fast becoming the worlds most populous country and has a very low per capita consumption of entry level packaged food and beverage goods. Since entering the market five years ago we have grown exponentially. We are looking forward to further expanding our presence and driving our market share. An established local infrastructure, will allow us to fast-track innovations and build strong and long-lasting partnerships with our customers.
Vandana Tandan, Head of Markets for India and Bangladesh at SIG, said: We are thrilled to announce that soon we will have locally produced Made in India aseptic carton packs. With this plant we will be able to further develop the range of products available to Indian consumers. Our long shelf-life packaging increases access to vital nutrition and avoids food waste through an array of sizes to suit all consumption occasions at affordable price points.
SIG is a leading packaging solutions provider for a more sustainable world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.
Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2022, SIG produced 49 billion packs and generated 3.1 billion in pro forma revenue (incl. Scholle IPN and Evergreen Asia unaudited revenue). SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit www.sig.biz
For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit our SIGnals blog: https://www.sig.biz/signals/en
