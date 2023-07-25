SIG Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

SIG Group AG: Strong revenue and margin expansion, strategic investments supporting future growth



July 25, 2023

H1 2023 financial results Strong revenue and margin expansion,

strategic investments supporting future growth Constant currency revenue growth of 35.1% reflecting consolidation of the bag-in-boxes, spouted pouch and chilled carton acquisitions

H1 2023 organic revenue growth[1] at constant currency of 6.6%

Organic top line growth driven by price increases to recover cost inflation

H1 2023 adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.9%

Strategic investments underway to support future growth

Full year outlook maintained Key performance indicators: H1 2023 Six months

ended

June 30,

2023 Six months

ended

June 30,

2022

(In million or %) Total revenue 1,540.0 1,142.6 Adjusted EBITDA 383.7 280.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.9% 24.6% EBITDA 350.1 238.0 Adjusted net income 144.4 124.5 Net income 52.6 66.6 Free cash flow (213.2) (9.4) Diluted EPS (in ) 0.14 0.19 Adjusted diluted EPS (in ) 0.38 0.36 Key performance indicators: Q2 2023 Three months

ended

June 30,

2023 Three months

ended

June 30,

2022

(In million or %) Total revenue 811.0 645.9 Adjusted EBITDA 208.7 161.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.7% 25.1% EBITDA 183.9 95.4 Adjusted net income 79.7 80.0 Net income 29.6 13.5 Free cash flow (118.0) 15.4

Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG Group AG, said: I am pleased to report a solid first half financial performance demonstrating the resilience of our business. We are recovering cost Inflation and our adjusted EBITDA mar­gin has improved despite the foreseen dilutive impact of acquisitions. : I am pleased to report a solid first half financial performance demonstrating the resilience of our business. We are recovering cost Inflation and our adjusted EBITDA mar­gin has improved despite the foreseen dilutive impact of acquisitions. These acquisitions are meeting our expectations and we continue to identify and to realize cross-selling op­portunities between our aseptic carton and bag-in-box, spouted pouch and chilled carton businesses. These, together with our strong pipeline of aseptic carton filling lines, will underpin robust revenue growth in the years ahead. Given our strong pipeline and exciting growth opportunities we are investing to ensure we can capitalize on these developments. Our strategic investments include our first aseptic carton plants in Mexico and India, and we are expanding the emerging market presence of our bag-in-box and spouted pouch businesses, which in the past have been more focused on developed markets. Our portfolio is ideally suited to these markets where the demand for safe, sustainable and affordable food and beverages is constantly rising. Sustainability drives SIG and we continually look to further develop our capabilities. We are a key partner for our customers as they seek to reduce the environmental impact of their businesses and demand for our most sustainable packaging structures is rising. Importantly, our ongoing investments in R&D are enabling us to advance our fibre-based packaging solutions. This is in line with our objective of packaging for better. Revenue by region

Six months

ended

June 30,

2023 Six months

ended

June 30,

2022 Change Organic growth1

(In million or %) Reported currency Constant currency Constant currency Europe 491.4 376.2 30.6% 30.6% 10.5% MEA 162.7 155.4 4.7% 4.2% 4.2% APAC 450.3 367.4 22.5% 26.1% (0.8%) Americas 435.3 243.1 79.1% 73.9% 14.1% Group Functions 0.3 0.5 Total revenue 1,540.0 1,142.6 34.8% 35.1% 6.6% 1Organic growth represents aseptic carton and excludes the acquisitions of the bag-in-box, spouted pouch and chilled carton businesses.

Revenue by region



Three months

ended

June 30,

2023 Three months

ended

June 30,

2022 Change Organic growth1

(In million or %) Reported currency Constant currency Constant currency Europe 249.9 200.7 24.5% 24.5% 9.8% MEA 87.3 92.7 (5.9%) (5.3%) (5.3%) APAC 253.7 203.8 24.5% 31.2% 7.0% Americas 220.0 148.5 48.2% 47.5% 9.2% Group Functions 0.1 0.2 Total revenue 811.0 645.9 25.6% 27.6% 6.4% 1Organic growth represents aseptic carton and excludes the acquisitions of the bag-in-box, spouted pouch and chilled carton businesses.

Europe Revenue growth in Europe on a constant currency basis was 30.6% compared with the first half of 2022. On a comparable basis, excluding the consolidation of the acquired businesses, organic revenue increased by 10.5% at constant currency. Performance was driven by price increases to recover cost inflation which, par­ticularly in 2022, included higher raw material, energy and freight costs. The region saw strong demand for its SIG Terra packaging solutions, which are aluminum-free and/or use forest-based polymers, compared with H1 2022. The revenue contribution from bag-in-box and spouted pouch was 89.6 million in H1 2023 (12.5 million in H1 2022). Middle East and Africa In Middle East and Africa organic growth of 4.2% at constant currency was impacted by temporary restrictions to foreign currency for customers in Egypt and a strong prior period comparison. Sub-Sahara and West Africa led growth, pri­marily in liquid dairy. SIGs broad presence in over 30 countries in the region ensures temporary fluctuations in one country are offset over the longer term through a portfolio effect. Asia Pacific In Asia Pacific revenue growth at constant currency, including the impact from acquisitions, was 26.1%. On an organic basis, revenue at constant currency declined by 0.8% compared to the first half of 2022. Following a weak Q1 2023, notably in China, revenue recovered strongly in Q2 with organic growth of 7%. In South East Asia, the Groups filling solutions for a range of carton sizes is helping customers tackle inflation. Integration of the chilled carton business is progressing well. The business is achieving revenue growth ahead of the market due to product improvements and enhanced customer service in line with SIGs operating model. The revenue contribution from chilled carton, spouted pouch and bag-in-box was 102.0 million in H1 2023 (6.0 million in H1 2022). Americas Revenue growth at constant currency in the Americas was 73.9% which reflected the contribution from bag-in-box and spouted pouch. On an organic constant currency basis, revenue growth was 14.1%. Food service in bev­erage carton and bag-in-box continued to perform well in the first half of the year. In the aseptic carton business, price increases and the deployment of new filling lines for portion packs contributed to growth in South America. The region secured aseptic spouted pouch and bag-in-box wins with the largest aseptic carton customers in the USA and Brazil, including a full system solution. The revenue contribution from bag-in-box and spouted pouch was 185.7 million in H1 2023 (31.3 million in H1 2022). Adjusted EBITDA Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (In million) Adjusted EBITDA margin Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA margin Adjusted EBITDA Europe 27.8% 136.8 26.3% 99.0 MEA 30.0% 48.7 25.7% 40.0 APAC 28.8% 129.5 31.6% 116.1 Americas 23.8% 103.4 22.0% 53.6 Group Functions (34.7) (28.2) Total 24.9% 383.7 24.6% 280.5

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 36.8% to 383.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (H1 2022: 280.5 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.9% compared with 24.6% for H1 2022, despite dilution from acquisitions. The margin was also 140 basis points above the full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin. Performance was driven by price and mix benefits which offset high cost inflation particularly from 2022. Adjusted net income Adjusted net income increased from 124.5 million to 144.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The growth was driven by higher adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by higher tax, interest and depreciation expense. Net income decreased by 14.0 million to 52.6 million for the period ended June 30, 2023. The positive growth in adjusted net income was offset by foreign currency headwinds and higher amortization of acquisi­tion-related intangible assets. Net capital expenditure (In million) Six months

ended

June 30,

2023 Six months

ended

June 30,

2022 PP&E and intangible assets (net of sales) 93.4 16.7 Filling lines and other related equipment 129.0 70.2 Capital expenditure 222.4 86.9 Upfront cash (51.0) (71.4) Net capital expenditure 171.4 15.5 Gross capital expenditure was 222.4 million in the first half of 2023 compared to 86.9 million in H1 2022. The increase reflected further expansion into growth markets, including the Groups first sites in Mexico and India for the production of aseptic carton sleeves, footprint rationalization and capacity expansion for bag-in-box and spouted pouch in North America as well as expansion of these substrates into emerging markets. In addition, investments in digital printing in Germany will bring new benefits to customers. A high level of activity at filling machine assembly plants reflected strong customer demand for SIG systems. Net capital expenditure, after deduction of upfront cash received from customers, was 171.4 million com­pared with 15.5 million in H1 2022. In the second half of the year, gross capital expenditure is expected to reduce compared to H1 2023 and upfront payments from customers are expected to increase due to the phasing of filling line projects. For the full year, net capital expenditure is expected to remain within the guided range of 7% to 9% of revenue. Free cash flow (In million) Six months

ended

June 30,

2023 Six months

ended

June 30,

2022 Net cash from operating activities 30.7 93.5 Acquisition of PP&E and intangible assets (net of sales) (222.4) (86.9) Payment of lease liabilities (21.5) (16.0) Free cash flow (213.2) (9.4) The Groups cash generation is weighted towards the second half of the year. The evolution of free cash flow in the first half of 2023 primarily reflected the higher capital expenditure described above. Net cash from operating activities reflected an increase in net working capital and higher interest payments. Leverage (In million) As of As of June 30, Dec. 31, 20231 20222 Gross debt 2,794.4 2,684.1 Cash and cash equivalents 211.6 503.8 Net debt 2,582.8 2,180.3 Net leverage ratio (last twelve months proforma) 3.4x 3.1x 1In the calculation of the net leverage ratio as of June 30, 2023, adjusted EBITDA (last twelve months) includes the adjusted EBITDA of Evergreen Asia from July 1, 2022. 2In the calculation of the net leverage ratio as of December 31, 2022, adjusted EBITDA includes the adjusted EBITDA of Scholle IPN and Evergreen Asia from January 1, 2022.

The increase in net debt as of June 30, 2023, reflected the payment of the 2022 dividend, capital investments and the cash seasonality of the business. Strong adjusted EBITDA performance over the last twelve months positively contributed to the net leverage ratio, which was 3.4x as of June 30, 2023. In the first half of 2023 the Company repaid 450 million of unsecured notes partially funded by a bridge loan facility of 350 million. The Group is committed to reduce its gross debt by year end 2023 and remains on track to meet its target of a 2.5x net leverage ratio by the end of 2024. Dividend The Annual General Meeting held on April 20, 2023, approved a dividend distribution out of the capital con­tribution reserve of CHF 0.47 per share for the year 2022. The total dividend, paid out on April 27, 2023 was 180.2 million. The Company intends to continue its policy of progressive dividend per share growth with a pay-out ratio within a range of 50-60% of adjusted net income. Outlook Guidance for 2023 remains unchanged. The Company expects revenue growth of 20-22% at constant cur­rency. Bag-in-box and spouted pouch will be consolidated for an additional five months and chilled carton for an additional seven months respectively (pass through resin escalators for the bag-in-box and the spouted pouch businesses are excluded from the guidance). Organic constant currency revenue growth for the aseptic carton business is expected to be 7-9%. Price increases in the carton business are expected to continue to contribute to top-line growth. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to increase by 50-150 basis points, implying a range of 24-25%. The expected improvement compared with 2022 is subject to input cost and foreign currency volatility. Net capital expenditure is forecast to be within a range of 7-9% of revenue and the dividend pay-out ratio is expected to be within a range of 50-60% of adjusted net income.



ended

June 30,

2023 Six months

ended

June 30,

2022 Profit for the period 52.6 66.6 Net finance expense/(income) 58.5 (15.1) Income tax expense 36.3 17.3 Depreciation and amortization 202.7 169.2 EBITDA 350.1 238.0 Adjustments to EBITDA: Unrealized loss on operating derivatives 10.9 13.2 Restructuring costs, net of reversals 2.1 4.2 Transaction- and acquisition-related costs - 16.6 Integration costs 7.4 6.3 Realized gain on settlement of deal contingent derivative - (11.9) Fair value adjustment on inventories - 9.3 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12.3 - Impairment losses 0.9 3.0 Other - 1.8 Adjusted EBITDA 383.7 280.5 The table below is a summary of the reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted net income. (In million) Six months

ended

June 30,

2023 Six months

ended

June 30,

2022 Profit for the period 52.6 66.6 Non-cash foreign exchange impact of non-functional currency loans

and realized foreign exchange impact due to refinancing 1.4 (19.0) Amortization of transaction costs 2.1 3.9 Net change in fair value of financing-related derivatives (1.5) - Realized gain on settlement of deal-contingent derivative (relating to repayment of loan) - (15.5) PPA depreciation and amortization Onex acquisition 51.7 51.2 PPA amortization Other acquisitions 23.5 10.5 Net effect of early repayment of loan - 1.0 Adjustments to EBITDA1 33.6 42.5 Tax effect on above items (19.0) (16.7) Adjusted net income2 144.4 124.5 1For the different adjustments to EBITDA, refer to the adjusted EBITDA table above. 2The comparative adjusted net income number has been increased by 9.5 million to reflect a refinement of the definition of adjusted net income that was made in the year ended December 31, 2022. For further details, see note 9 of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. 