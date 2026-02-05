SIG Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

SIG Group: New CEO Mikko Keto to start on 1 March 2026



05.02.2026





Media Release

February 5, 2026

SIG Group AG (“SIG”)



New CEO Mikko Keto to start on 1 March 2026

As announced on November 17, 2025, the Board of Directors of SIG has appointed Mikko Keto as Chief Executive Officer. The Group now confirms that Mikko Keto will assume office on March 1, 2026.

Anne Erkens, who has served as CEO ad interim of SIG since August 2025, will continue in her role as CFO. The Board of Directors deeply thanks her for assuming the additional responsibilities and for leading SIG during the past months.

