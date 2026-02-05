SIG Group Aktie

05.02.2026 07:00:04

SIG Group: New CEO Mikko Keto to start on 1 March 2026

SIG Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
SIG Group: New CEO Mikko Keto to start on 1 March 2026

05.02.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release
February 5, 2026

SIG Group AG (“SIG”)


New CEO Mikko Keto to start on 1 March 2026

As announced on November 17, 2025, the Board of Directors of SIG has appointed Mikko Keto as Chief Executive Officer. The Group now confirms that Mikko Keto will assume office on March 1, 2026.

Anne Erkens, who has served as CEO ad interim of SIG since August 2025, will continue in her role as CFO. The Board of Directors deeply thanks her for assuming the additional responsibilities and for leading SIG during the past months.

 

Investor contact:

Anne Erkens
CEO ad interim/CFO
Tel.: +41 52 543 1208
E-Mail: anne.erkens@sig.biz

 

Media contact:

Andreas Hildenbrand
Lemongrass Communications
Tel: +41 44 202 5238
Email: andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency 

 

 

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a regenerative system for food packaging.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,600 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2024, SIG produced 57 billion packs and generated €3.3 billion in revenue. SIG has an AAA ESG rating by MSCI, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.sig.biz

 

 

Additional features:

File: SIG CEO start 260205_English

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SIG Group AG
Laufengasse 18
8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 674 61 11
Fax: +41 52 674 65 56
E-mail: info@sig.biz
Internet: www.sig.biz
ISIN: CH0435377954
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2271660

 
End of News EQS News Service

2271660  05.02.2026 CET/CEST

