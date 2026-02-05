SIG Group Aktie
SIG Group: New CEO Mikko Keto to start on 1 March 2026
|
SIG Group AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Media Release
SIG Group AG (“SIG”)
As announced on November 17, 2025, the Board of Directors of SIG has appointed Mikko Keto as Chief Executive Officer. The Group now confirms that Mikko Keto will assume office on March 1, 2026.
Anne Erkens, who has served as CEO ad interim of SIG since August 2025, will continue in her role as CFO. The Board of Directors deeply thanks her for assuming the additional responsibilities and for leading SIG during the past months.
Investor contact:
Anne Erkens
Media contact:
Andreas Hildenbrand
About SIG
SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a regenerative system for food packaging.
Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,600 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2024, SIG produced 57 billion packs and generated €3.3 billion in revenue. SIG has an AAA ESG rating by MSCI, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.sig.biz
