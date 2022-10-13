SIG Group AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Partnership

SIG signs major new partnership with WWF Switzerland to support thriving forests



13.10.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST





MEDIA RELEASE

13 October 2022

SIG Group AG (SIG, the Company or the Group)

SIG signs major new partnership with WWF Switzerland to support thriving forests

SIG has joined forces with WWF to help build resilient forest ecosystems globally by strengthening and expanding sustainable forest management, protection and landscape restoration.

For more than a decade, SIG has led the industry in driving progress on sustainable forest management through Forest Stewardship CouncilTM (FSC TM) certification, said Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG. This exciting new partnership with WWF Switzerland will help us create further positive impact by protecting and restoring more forests and showing the way for others to contribute to thriving forest ecosystems.

Leading the industry

Since 2021, SIG is the first carton producer to purchase only FSC-certified paperboard, which sets high standards for sustainable forest management practices that support biodiversity and communities.

Now, as a step toward its ambition to go Way Beyond Good for people and the planet, under this five-year partnership with WWF Switzerland SIG will directly invest in field projects designed to protect and restore thousands of hectares of forests, as well as to engage with suppliers, customers and others to enhance the industrys wider commitment to sustainable forestry.

Through the partnership, SIG is joining WWF's Forests Forward programme, which brings together businesses, local communities and other key forest stakeholders to transform the way forests are valued, managed, protected and restored for the benefit of nature, people and climate.

SIGs strong commitment on thriving forests aligns well with our Forests Forward vision, said Thomas Vellacott, CEO WWF Switzerland. Our new partnership will enable us to work together to deliver targeted support for at-risk forests in biodiversity hotspots and deforestation fronts. These projects will help forests thrive, together with the wildlife and people who depend on them.

First flagship project

Projects undertaken through WWFs Forests Forward programme focus on landscapes where action is most needed to protect, sustainably manage and restore priority forested landscapes.

The first joint project for SIG and WWF will help to secure a landscape in Mexico that serves as a critical jaguar habitat. The project includes improved forest management of 100,000 hectares and restoration of a further 750 hectares of forest. It covers the Central Pacific Jaguar Landscape located in the Western coastal region of Mexico. Due to their large habitat demands, conserving the jaguars will help to secure vast territories in the Central Pacific Landscape that are at risk of being lost. These territories are vital for the provision of ecosystem services to local people, including to maintain productive food supplies and habitable weather conditions.

Projects like this one will support SIGs Forest+ ambition to support the creation, restoration or improved management of 650,000 additional hectares of thriving forests, an area equivalent to whats required to make our cartons.

More about The Way Beyond Good:

For more information on SIGs Forest+ ambition and The Way Beyond Good, see www.waybeyondgood.com and in the SIG Annual Report 2021 .



SIG CEO, Samuel Sigrist (right hand side), met with WWF Switzerland CEO, Thomas Vellacott, to sign a major new partnership to help protect, sustainably manage and restore forests globally.



Investor contact:

Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224

Director Investor Relations

Ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz

Media contact:

Heike Thevis +49 (0)2462 79 2608

Press Officer

heike.thevis@sig.biz

About SIG

SIG is a leading packaging solutions provider for a more sustainable world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box and spouted pouch portfolio we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.