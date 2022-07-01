SIG successfully places 650 million ESG-linked Schuldschein on strong demand from investors

SIG Group AG / Key word(s): Financing

01.07.2022 / 07:00





MEDIA RELEASE

1 July 2022

SIG Group AG (SIG)

SIG today announces it has successfully issued a 650 million Schuldschein loan. The sustainability-linked loan is structured in tranches with maturities of three, five and seven years with both fixed and variable interest rates at competitive levels. The high level of demand from a wide range of investors resulted in the transaction being upsized from a launch amount of 300 million.

The Schuldschein extends SIGs debt maturity profile and broadens its sources of funding to a new investor base. The weighted average maturity of the placement is approximately five years. The funds are being used to repay bridge financing facilities put in place at the start of 2022 for the Evergreen Asia and Scholle IPN acquisitions.

SIGs Schuldschein is the largest placement year to date for a Swiss issuer and in the past two years it is one of the largest in the overall market. The participating investors comprise banks and long-term investors in both Europe and Asia with a strong interest from Swiss institutions.

Frank Herzog, Chief Financial Officer of SIG, said: This successful and increased placing of the Schuldschein demonstrates that, even in a challenging macro-economic and capital markets environment, investors value the resilience and cash generation of our business.

Investor contact:

Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224

Director Investor Relations

SIG Group AG

Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland

Ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz

Media contact:

Lemongrass Communications

Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238

andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

About SIG

SIG is a leading packaging solutions provider for a more sustainable world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 8,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2021, SIG produced 45 billion packs and generated 2.5 billion in revenue (incl. Scholle IPN unaudited revenue). SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit www.sig.biz