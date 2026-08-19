Sight Sciences Announces FDA Label Expansion For TearCare Dry Eye Therapy

(RTTNews) - Sight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT), an eyecare technology company, on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the indications for its TearCare System, making it the first treatment for meibomian gland dysfunction or MGD specifically cleared to improve gland function in patients with evaporative dry eye disease.

The updated label, effective August 18, 2026, states that TearCare is a thermal-activated gland expression therapy that improves meibomian gland function in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to MGD, when used in conjunction with manual expression of the glands.

MGD is a leading cause of evaporative dry eye disease, which affects millions of patients and impacts visual quality and ocular comfort. Sight Sciences said the expanded indication underscores the importance of addressing gland dysfunction as an underlying cause of dry eye.

"This label expansion represents a landmark moment for both the dry eye category and Sight Sciences," said Chief Executive Paul Badawi.

Eye specialists welcomed the move, noting that recognition of TearCare's ability to improve gland function validates a shift toward interventions designed to restore physiological function disrupted by MGD.

In pre market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Sight Sciences were down 1.95 percent, changing hands at $8.06, after closing Tuesday's regular session 0.24 percent lower.