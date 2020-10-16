SightPlan Acquires InfoTycoon

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SightPlan®, a leader in multifamily service management, today announced its acquisition of top due diligence provider InfoTycoon.

The expanded services enable SightPlan to deliver a comprehensive solution for managing the entire property lifecycle.

SightPlan, in its continued effort to provide pioneering innovations for multifamily owners and operators, will use the acquisition to extend its industry-leading service platform with more advanced due diligence solutions for real estate transactions. The expanded services enable SightPlan to deliver a comprehensive solution for managing the entire property lifecycle.

InfoTycoon, winner of The National Multi-Housing Council's LaunchPad Startup competition, is the innovator of digital due diligence in multifamily real estate, including unit and exterior inspections and lease file audits. The company's asset management and inspections technology has been used by companies comprising more than half of the NMHC Top 50 to assist in the sales transactions of an estimated $200 Billion of multifamily real estate.

"We've always admired InfoTycoon's innovation in the due diligence space," said Terry Danner, SightPlan CEO. "Their product offering combined with SightPlan's extensive platform and customer base help solidify our ongoing commitment to deliver the industry's most advanced and extensive service platform. Having been an operator for more than 30 years, myself, and the team at SightPlan, are continuing full throttle to meet the industry's growing challenges. Through our combined resources, we can deliver even greater value to our customers".

InfoTycoon's COO Maanav Mahindru, who will join SightPlan as Executive Vice President, said the company is thrilled to merge with a forward-thinking organization.

"SightPlan is always working on the cutting edge and they're really blazing the future path for on-site operations in multifamily. That's where we want to be," Mahindru said. "We share their vision and we're excited to add our due diligence expertise to expand their deep knowledge of multifamily operations."

To learn more about the expanded services offered by SightPlan, visit www.sightplan.com.

About SightPlan

SightPlan provides software solutions to help apartment communities optimize operations while improving resident satisfaction. We believe that Great Teams = Great Communities, so we're empowering leasing, resident service, and maintenance team members with easy-to-use solutions to deliver exceptional service. To learn more about our innovative solutions, visit us at www.sightplan.com.

CONTACT: Marlena DeFalco, marlena@linnelltaylor.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sightplan-acquires-infotycoon-301154181.html

SOURCE SightPlan