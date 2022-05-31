Sigma Beauty Announces Mini Eyeshadow Palettes

Sigma Beauty launches four full-pan, 7-shade mini versions of their best-selling palettes.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the summer travel season, Sigma Beauty is launching their line of Mini Eyeshadow Palettes, travel versions of their most popular eyeshadow palettes. They pull beloved shades from their Ambiance, Cor-de-Rosa, Warm Neutrals and Enchanted collections. Each Mini Palette features a selection of 7 full-pan shades to take your favorite looks with you wherever you go.

Each palette is designed to introduce clients to the best-selling collections they were based on. The shades were carefully selected to create the best color story that embodies the beloved collections.

"We have created travel friendly versions of our top-selling, 14-pan eyeshadow palettes so beauty lovers can easily wear their favorite shadows on the go," said Dr. Simone Xavier, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Sigma Beauty. "We also wanted to cater to a wide price range, offering these budget-friendly options to our larger palettes. We would love for these 7-shade palettes, inspired by our most successful full palettes, to be a great introduction to our color cosmetics line. We are excited to offer a variety of products and sizes to our clients, and let them decide what is the best fit for their needs."

The 7-shade Mini Eyeshadow Palettes are cruelty-free, gluten-free, lactose-free, and a part of Sigma's Clean Beauty Program, meaning they're completely free of harsh chemicals and made with the clean, safe ingredients you and your skin love.

Each Mini Eyeshadow Palette retails for $27. Find them all at www.SigmaBeauty.com starting June 16, 2022.

About Sigma Beauty

Sigma Beauty was founded in 2009 by Brazilian power couple Dr. Simone Xavier, a veterinarian and professor with a PhD in Molecular Biology, and her husband Rene Xavier Filho, a civil engineer. Striving to find solutions in the market, Simone and Rene utilize their backgrounds in science and engineering to create innovative and revolutionary makeup brushes, brush care accessories, and clean cosmetics.

