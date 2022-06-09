Sigma Beauty Releases a Line of Setting Powders and 2 New Brushes

Sigma Beauty is launching 4 shades of nutrient-rich setting powders to nourish your skin and mattify your makeup.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Beauty is excited to announce the launch of the next major product in their complexion line, the Soft Focus Setting Powders. These powders are designed to mattify makeup, set foundation for lightweight, all-day wear, and absorb oils that can lead to unwanted shine. Each powder is infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to keep your skin looking and feeling youthful and hydrated.

The Soft Focus Setting Powders are part of Sigma's Clean Beauty Program, meaning they're free of harsh chemicals and made with the clean, safe ingredients you and your skin love.

Launching with the Soft Focus Setting Powders are the F12 Setting Powder™ and the F24 All-Over Powder™, two new brushes designed to perfectly apply powder products.

"As we grow our color cosmetics assortment, we are investing heavily in complexion products," said Dr. Simone Xavier, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Sigma. "Our success in clean color cosmetics started with our line of beloved 14-pan eyeshadow palettes. We have recently entered the complexion game with our Spectrum Color-Correcting Duos, which are already best-sellers in our assortment. We're expanding our complexion collection with our new Soft Focus Setting Powders; finely milled powders designed to create a velvety texture on the skin. We developed four shades, catering to a wide range of skin tones. We are excited to be a major player in the complexion game and can't wait for our clients to fall in love with this new addition."

Each Soft Focus Setting Powder retails for $32, the F12 Setting Powder™ retails for $28, and the F24 All-Over Powder™ retails for $30. Find them all at www.SigmaBeauty.com starting August 2, 2022.

About Sigma Beauty

Sigma Beauty was founded in 2009 by Brazilian power couple Dr. Simone Xavier, a veterinarian and professor with a PhD in Molecular Biology, and her husband Rene Xavier Filho, a civil engineer. Striving to find solutions in the market, Simone and Rene utilize their backgrounds in science to create innovative and revolutionary makeup brushes, brush care accessories, and clean cosmetics.

