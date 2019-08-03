SiGMA Group CEO Eman Pulis Has Joined Future1Exchange as Senior Advisor

TALLIN, Estonia, August 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eman is the Founder and CEO of SiGMA Group, an iGaming, blockchain and emerging tech events company. The key events currently in company's portfolio are SiGMA and Malta A. I. and Blockchain Summit. SiGMA started out as a modest event focused primarily on the Maltese iGaming industry but has now grown into a must-attend conference for the worldwide iGaming community.

Malta A. I. and Blockchain Summit is a global-scale event bringing together thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders and specialists in blockchain technology, A. I., Big Data and IoT. Its third edition is scheduled for 7-8 November. The previous edition of the event in May featured more than 14,000 participants, and it is during the inaugural event last November that the Maltese government has announced the three bills that justly earned Malta the Blockchain Island fame.

Eman Pulis's invaluable experience gained from launching two regular globally successful events in two major innovative industries will be an important asset in Future1Exchange's efforts at gaining a strong foothold in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space and positioning its brand.

"We are thrilled to have Eman Pulis, a prominent Authority in the Blockchain & Crypto industry , join us as a Senior Advisor. His groundbreaking and unconventional style of doing business would very much benefit Future1exchange and catapult it to the top ranks in the global digital exchange marketplace," said Future1Exchange CEO Kishore M. "We also value highly his unique position in Malta that is perhaps the most blockchain-friendly jurisdiction in the world."

On his part, Eman is highly enthusiastic about Future1Exchange and its prospects and his role in helping it grow, "Love the well organized structure, love the team behind this project and I look forward to contribute to the best of my abilities in supporting this exchange."

About Future1Exchange

Licensed to provide cryptocurrency-to-fiat exchange and wallet services in Tallin, Estonia and operated by a team of seasoned professionals, Future1Exchange is a cutting-edge digital crypto exchange catering for both retail and professional clients. The platform allows users to buy, sell, and store digital assets. It's current offering include OTC, Custody and Token Listing Services among other things. For more information, visit https://www.future1exchange.com

About Eman Pulis

Eman Pulis is the CEO and Founder of SiGMA Group, the company behind highly-successful emerging technology events, SiGMA and Malta A. I. and Blockchain Summit. For more information, visit https://maltablockchainsummit.com

SOURCE Future1Exchange