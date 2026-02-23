Sigma Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Sigma Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DYWB / ISIN: AU000000SIG5

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.02.2026 07:52:51

Sigma Healthcare Forms Strategic Alliance With Pharmx To Modernise Pharmacy Supply Chains

(RTTNews) - Sigma Healthcare (SIG.AX, SIGGF) announced a new multi-year strategic alliance with Pharmx, ANZ's pharmacy ordering network. This partnership positions Pharmx as one of Sigma's core technology infrastructure partners, aimed at strengthening the digital framework of pharmacy supply chains across Australia, New Zealand, and selected international markets.

As part of the agreement, Pharmx will become the preferred Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) service provider for Sigma's wholesale operations and Chemist Warehouse's retail operations across Australia and New Zealand. Together, Sigma and Pharmx will collaborate on global EDI capabilities and a range of other digital services designed to modernise pharmacy supply chains, driving industry-wide efficiency and growth.

The first phase of this partnership between Pharmx and Sigma is scheduled to commence on 23 February 2026.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sigma Pharmaceuticals Ltd Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Sigma Pharmaceuticals Ltd Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sigma Pharmaceuticals Ltd Registered Shs 1,75 0,57% Sigma Pharmaceuticals Ltd Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:53 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.02.26 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer erwartet -- Hang Seng stark
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am Montag schwächer tendieren. Die Börse in Hongkong präsentiert sich am Montag sehr stark.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen