Sigma Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Sigma Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DYWB / ISIN: AU000000SIG5

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15.06.2026 03:08:45

Sigma Healthcare Withdraws From Boots Group Sale Process; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Sigma Healthcare Limited (SIG.AX) announced that, following preliminary discussions regarding the sale process of The Boots Group, its Board has elected to withdraw interest and cease discussions immediately. This decision follows Sigma's earlier announcement on 10 June 2026.

International growth remains one of Sigma's four key strategic pillars, and the Company continues to focus on driving expansion in its core offshore markets while exploring new opportunities. This includes the UK, where Sigma recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Greenlight Healthcare.

Sigma initially engaged in the Boots sale process given the unique opportunity it presented to accelerate UK expansion through the market-leading Boots brand and its extensive footprint. However, after a preliminary review, the Company concluded that such an acquisition would not align with its current strategic and capital investment objectives.

The Company remains confident in its established growth strategy, with a primary focus on the Australian market. Sigma will continue to assess opportunities, including potential acquisitions, across all markets that support its long-term strategy and deliver sustainable returns for shareholders.

SIG.AX was trading at A$2.84 up $0.20 or 7.58%.

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Sigma Pharmaceuticals Ltd Registered Shs 1,62 -1,82% Sigma Pharmaceuticals Ltd Registered Shs

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