|
01.11.2023 17:06:13
Sigma Lithium in final stage of strategic review
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ, TSXV: SGML) stated on Wednesday its strategic review process has now advanced to the final stage, with consortiums formed amongst certain interested parties, and a decision is expected by the end of the year.In September, the Brazilian lithium miner announced that it was evaluating strategic alternatives for the company. Its flagship Grota do Cirilo project, located in Minas Gerais, is in its first phase with an annual production capacity of 36,700 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent.Prior to the announcement, Sigma had already received multiple proposals for its lithium business, in particular the Grota do Cirilo project, whose production could reach 104,200 tonnes of LCE annually once in the third and final phase.According to Sigma’s estimation, the deposits comprising the Grota do Cirilo project have total mineral reserves of 979,000 tonnes of LCE contained within 54.8 million tonnes of ore grading 1.44% lithium oxide. Only one deposit is currently in production.The mine operation also places emphasis on efficiency and sustainability. Lithium concentrates are being produced from a plant that uses 100% renewable energy, 100% recycled water and 100% dry-stacked tailings.In Wednesday’s update, the company noted that the “significant global strategic interest in the process” is a result of its large mineral resource scale, coupled with a low-cost open pit mineral reserves and leading position on environmental and social sustainability.It also demonstrates the strength of the company’s governance, transparency and compliance, resulting from its international listings. These unique traits underscore Sigma’s potential as an “enabler” for the business plans of companies in both the electric vehicles and battery materials industries, it added.Shares of Sigma Lithium rose 4.2% at noon EDT following the update, with a market capitalization of C$3.9 billion ($2.8bn). However, for the year, the stock has fallen by about 8.0%.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sigma Lithium
|25,83
|1,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht ruft gute Laune hervor: ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX gewinnt -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker - Feiertagsbedingt kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr stark. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Indizes setzen ihre Gewinnserie auch am Freitag fort. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten am Freitag steigen; in Japan fand feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.