|
15.11.2023 17:29:12
Sigma Lithium shares jump as it posts first quarterly profit
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML) reported third-quarter revenue of $97 million, marking the company’s first revenue-generating quarter.The miner reported on Wednesday sales of 38,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate and 16,500 tonnes of lithiated by-products in Q3.Adjusted underlying earnings (EBITDA) totaled $54.6 million, for an adjusted EBITDA margin of 56%. It also achieved net income of $36.4 million and a net profit margin of 37%.For the full year, the company expects lithium concentrate production of 130,000 tonnes.Sigma Lithium said it achieved operational net-zero carbon emissions for all three of its shipments to-date through the implementation of its environmentally sustainable production methods and the purchase of carbon credits.The company said it continues to progress towards completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and Final Investment Decision for its Phase 2 and 3 expansions.The expansion would lift the Greentech Plant’s nameplate throughput potential to 766,000 tonnes from the current level of 270,000 tonnes.The Greentech Plant, located at Sigma’s Grota do Cirilo mine in Minas Gerais state is the first lithium facility in the world to produce chemical-grade lithium concentrate without a tailings dam and with 100% reuse of the water utilized in the processing.Sigma expects to produce 270,000 metric tons of lithium concentrate in its first year of full operation – over twice the 112,000 metric tons of lithium concentrate produced in all of Brazil last year, according to the Brazilian Mining Association.Sigma shares were up 11% by 10:50 am EDT. The lithium developer has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion ($2.99 billion). Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sigma Lithiummehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Sigma Lithiummehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sigma Lithium
|27,47
|2,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX fester -- Wall Street etwas besser erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich am Freitag mit Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen sollen zum letzten Handelstag der Woche etwas stärker in die Sitzung starten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen.