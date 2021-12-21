|
21.12.2021 02:10:00
Sign up for Tsinghua SIGS iEE International Winter Camp 2022!
SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsinghua SIGS Institute of Environment and Ecology International Winter Camp 2022 aims to bring students all over the world to the frontier of the environmental field. Students will be given the opportunities to discover the state of the art of environmental development, discuss the most important environmental issues, co-create new ideas, experience cultural diversity and Chinese heritage, and form a network of environmentalists.
Tsinghua SIGS iEE International Winter Camp 2022
Participation: Online via Zoom Meeting
Time: January 10-11, 2022 (Beijing Time, GMT+8:00)
Application Due: 8:00 a.m.January 5, 2022 (Beijing Time, GMT+8:00)
Eligibility Requirements:
Eligible applicants should meet the following criteria:
To access the Application Form, click https://jinshuju.net/f/sA87rk
Contact
Institute of Environment and Ecology
Tel: 86-755-26418632
Email: admissions.iee@sz.tsinghua.edu.cn
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sign-up-for-tsinghua-sigs-iee-international-winter-camp-2022-301448642.html
SOURCE Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School
