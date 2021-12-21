21.12.2021 02:10:00

Sign up for Tsinghua SIGS iEE International Winter Camp 2022!

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsinghua SIGS Institute of Environment and Ecology International Winter Camp 2022 aims to bring students all over the world to the frontier of the environmental field. Students will be given the opportunities to discover the state of the art of environmental development, discuss the most important environmental issues, co-create new ideas, experience cultural diversity and Chinese heritage, and form a network of environmentalists.

Tsinghua SIGS iEE International Winter Camp 2022

Participation: Online via Zoom Meeting
Time: January 10-11, 2022 (Beijing Time, GMT+8:00)
Application Due: 8:00 a.m.January 5, 2022 (Beijing Time, GMT+8:00)
Eligibility Requirements:

Eligible applicants should meet the following criteria:

  • International students
  • Interest in applying for the full-time Environmental Disciplines program of Tsinghua SIGS
  • Reasonable command of the English language

    • To access the Application Form, click https://jinshuju.net/f/sA87rk

    Contact
    Institute of Environment and Ecology  
    Tel: 86-755-26418632
    Email:  admissions.iee@sz.tsinghua.edu.cn

     

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sign-up-for-tsinghua-sigs-iee-international-winter-camp-2022-301448642.html

    SOURCE Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Weihnachtswoche: US-Börsen beenden Montagshandel tiefer -- ATX und DAX schließen klar im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich tiefrot
    Der heimische Markt begann die verkürzte Handelswoche mit Abschlägen. Auch der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich tiefrot. An der Wall Street wurden am Montag Abschläge beobachtet. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zum Wochenauftakt Verluste eingefahren.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen