27.10.2022 15:05:00

Signa Sports United Announces Conference Participation for November 2022

Signa Sports United (SSU), a NYSE-listed specialist sports e-commerce company with businesses and brands in bike, tennis, outdoor, and team sports, announces its executive team will participate in the following investor conferences in November 2022.

  • Exane BNP Paribas Outdoor Conference, November 15, 2022, Virtual. Management will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors. Additionally, Alexander Johnstone, Group Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat scheduled for 11 am EST.
  • Bank of America Consumer & Retail Conference, November 17, 2022, Paris. Management will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings with investors in Paris, France.

Please contact your salesperson at Exane BNP Paribas and Bank of America for additional information and to request a meeting with management.

About Signa Sports United
SSU is a global specialist sports e-commerce company with market leading positions in bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports. It leverages a unique operating platform to power its leading brands like Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, Tennis-Point and Outfitter.
It also supports industry partners, including the provision of end-to-end e-commerce as-a-service solutions for brands, connecting and enabling offline specialist retailers, and integrating with digital sports communities.
SSU serves 7 million active customers with more than 1,000 brand partners, 70 web shops, and over 500 connected retail stores.

Further information: www.signa-sportsunited.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SIGNA Sports United N.V. Registered Shs 5,55 1,83% SIGNA Sports United N.V. Registered Shs

