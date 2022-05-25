SIGNA Sports United to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on 2 June 2022

SIGNA Sports United ("SSU” or the "Company”), a specialist online sports retail company with a focus on bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports, today announced that the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results will be released before the markets open on Thursday 2 June 2022. SSU’s management will host a conference call on 2 June 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties will be able to access the conference call by dialing 1-855-979-6654 (in the United States) or +1-646-664-1960 (outside of the United States), along with access code 863490. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on SSU’s website at https://investor.signa-sportsunited.com/.

About SIGNA Sports United:

SIGNA Sports United is a specialist online sports retail and tech company. We own companies and brands in various sports including bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports. We sell equipment and apparel via our 100 own online stores, collaborate with 500+ independent brick and mortar shops, and partner with over 1000 sports brands. Together we serve 7+ million customers around the world.

SIGNA Sports United companies and brands include Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, CAMPZ, Addnature, Tennis-Point, TennisPro, and OUTFITTER.

Further information: www.signa-sportsunited.com.

