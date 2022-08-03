|
03.08.2022 14:39:00
SIGNA Sports United to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on 16 August 2022
SIGNA Sports United ("SSU” or the "Company”), a NYSE listed specialist online sports retail company with businesses and brands in bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports, today announced that the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results will be released before the markets open on Tuesday August 16, 2022. SSU’s management will host a conference call on August 16, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.
Interested parties will be able to access the conference call by dialing 1-855-9796-654 (in the United States) or +1-646-664-1960 (outside of the United States), along with access code 837143. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on SSU’s website at https://investor.signa-sportsunited.com/.
About SIGNA Sports United:
SIGNA Sports United is a NYSE listed specialist online sports retail company based in Berlin. We own companies and brands in various sports including bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports. We sell equipment and apparel via our 100 own online stores, collaborate with 500+ independent brick and mortar shops, and partner with over 1000 sports brands. Together we serve 7+ million customers around the world.
SIGNA Sports United companies and brands include Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, CAMPZ, Addnature, Tennis-Point, TennisPro, and OUTFITTER.
Further information: www.signa-sportsunited.com.
