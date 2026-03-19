VR Holdings Aktie
ISIN: US91829Q1004
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19.03.2026 03:34:49
Signal or Noise: What VR Adviser's Spyre Theraputics Buy Means for Fools
On February 17, 2026, VR Adviser, LLC disclosed a buy of 1,000,000 shares in Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE), an estimated $25.78 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, VR Adviser, LLC increased its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 1,000,000 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is $25.78 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The quarter-end value of the holding rose by $75.73 million, a figure that includes both share purchases and price appreciation.Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel antibody-based therapies for inflammatory bowel disease. With a focused pipeline of differentiated biologic candidates and a strategic emphasis on innovative mechanisms of action, the company seeks to address significant unmet medical needs in gastrointestinal health. Its early-stage portfolio positions it to compete in the evolving IBD therapeutics market, leveraging scientific expertise and targeted research to drive long-term value creation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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