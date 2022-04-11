Signal Restoration is Celebrating 50 Years of Service

TROY, Mich., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Restoration Services was founded as Signal Building Company in 1972 in Detroit, Michigan. In 1981, Chris and Barb Ammann bought Signal and over the next 30 years grew the company by cultivating a strong family atmosphere, delivering exceptional customer service, and controlling quality by staying involved in every Signal project. After three decades of continued growth in the Metro Detroit area, Chris and Barb sold Signal to Mark Davis and Frank Torre in 2012.

Signal's annual revenues were just under $10 Million annually.

Davis and Torre immediately transformed the company into a nationwide commercially focused restoration company performing projects from coast to coast. This rapid growth was fueled by a combination of acquisitions in California and New York, recruiting some of the most experienced talent in the restoration industry, and performing a $133 Million project restoring five hospitals for New York City after Super Storm Sandy.

Signal quickly emerged as an industry leader in large and complex property restoration and reconstruction projects. Signal's culture of delivering Relentless Customer Service is the cornerstone of the company's success.

In 2020, Signal merged with Express Remediation & Reconstruction, LLC to expand the company's industry expertise in reconstruction, roofing, large loss sales, national accounts, and enhanced geographic coverage. The combination of mergers, bolt-on acquisitions, recruiting best-in-class talent, establishing Strategic Partner Relationships, and delivering Relentless Customer Service has yielded the company's remarkable growth.

"In 2022, as Signal celebrates our 50th anniversary, we are more focused than ever in delivering Relentless Customer Service to our clients", said Davis. "We are honored to serve the restoration industry as one of the largest and most respected privately owned disaster restoration contractors in North America."

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration, Signal is hosting nationwide events in Detroit, New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Miami. Signal is ON THE MOVE!

About Signal Restoration Services

Signal Restoration is a world-class property restoration general contractor, providing relentless customer service throughout North America and the Caribbean. The company services our projects from our regional offices and Rapid Response Locations from coast to coast. Signal specializes in fire, water, storm, mold, hurricane, earthquake, emergency, and reconstruction services as well as full-service roofing and Cap Ex work. Servicing clients in all industries including Healthcare, Education, Government, Hospitality, Multi-Family, Retail, and Industrial.

Signal's mission is to provide Relentless Customer Service to all our clients. We strive to immediately and consistently deliver exceptional results whenever and wherever disaster strikes. Signal is ON THE MOVE!

Signal is always ONCALL 24 | 7 | 365. For more information, please call us at 800.533.9898 or visit signalrestoration.com.

