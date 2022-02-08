SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE DEBUTS INDUSTRY-FIRST 48-INCH FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATOR AT KBIS 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the fast-growing luxury brand known for driving innovation in the luxury kitchen appliance market, is expanding its award-winning refrigeration line with the first-of-its-kind 48-inch French door refrigerator, unveiled this week at the 2022 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS).

"Incorporating all the sought-after innovative features of our award-winning 36-inch model, the new 48-inch French door refrigerator meets the food preservation demands of any high-end consumer while offering convertible drawer flexibility with a functional and sleek design," said Randy Warner, vice president, Signature Kitchen Suite. "The debut of this model allows us to offer our Technicurean™ homeowner the flexibility to store and prepare foods in the best way possible -- with a unique configuration that allows for even more design versatility."

The new pinnacle for the natural progression in the market, the 48-inch refrigerator allows the design community to offer clients never-before seen capacity and functionality in the popular French Door configuration, making this product ideal for the replacement of aging 48-inch refrigerators. It offers innovative preservation features, sleek design and more:

Unmatched Versatility: Functional and innovative convertible drawer offers five preset temperatures ranging from 41⁰ F to -6⁰ F allows for precise food preservation across five temperature settings: chilled wine, fridge/deli, meats and seafood, beverage, or drop the temperature all the way down to make it a freezer.

Functional and innovative convertible drawer offers five preset temperatures ranging from 41⁰ F to -6⁰ F allows for precise food preservation across five temperature settings: chilled wine, fridge/deli, meats and seafood, beverage, or drop the temperature all the way down to make it a freezer. Precise Preservation: Dual compressors and a metal interior help minimize temperature fluctuations in the refrigerator while individual freezer drawers allow for more space to keep your frozen foods perfectly chilled.

Dual compressors and a metal interior help minimize temperature fluctuations in the refrigerator while individual freezer drawers allow for more space to keep your frozen foods perfectly chilled. Purposeful Design : In addition to offering one of the most versatile and largest-width interiors in the industry, this model features Lift and Go™ drawers, fully adjustable door bins, and LED lighting that is hidden away and focused on the food, not shining in your eyes.

: In addition to offering one of the most versatile and largest-width interiors in the industry, this model features Lift and Go™ drawers, fully adjustable door bins, and LED lighting that is hidden away and focused on the food, not shining in your eyes. Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice™: Options for both frustum ice and the slow-melting, spherical Craft Ice elevate beverages of all kinds.

Options for both frustum ice and the slow-melting, spherical Craft Ice elevate beverages of all kinds. Signature Fit™ Integrated Design : Intelligent, versatile design allows for proud or flush installation, while the integrity of the kitchen's design lines is protected on the outside thanks to the drawers lining up with standard countertop height. Units are available in stainless steel and panel-ready options.

: Intelligent, versatile design allows for proud or flush installation, while the integrity of the kitchen's design lines is protected on the outside thanks to the drawers lining up with standard countertop height. Units are available in stainless steel and panel-ready options. ThinQ Care: Proactively contacting owners about potential service issues before they occur, this feature also offers useful maintenance tips to keep Signature Kitchen Suite appliances performing their best.

Proactively contacting owners about potential service issues before they occur, this feature also offers useful maintenance tips to keep Signature Kitchen Suite appliances performing their best. WiFi Connectivity : Users can easily manage and monitor preservation needs remotely via smart devices.

: Users can easily manage and monitor preservation needs remotely via smart devices. Eco Friendly : ENERGY STAR ® certified and the use of non-HFC, low-global-warming potential R600A mean that it saves energy to help combat climate change and is engineered to reduce environmental impact without sacrificing performance.

ENERGY STAR certified and the use of non-HFC, low-global-warming potential R600A mean that it saves energy to help combat climate change and is engineered to reduce environmental impact without sacrificing performance. Convenience Features: Additional features include an internal filtered water dispenser, easy-to-read digital controls, adapative defrost and special modes including Ice Plus and Sabbath Mode.

Visitors attending KBIS 2022 can learn more about this new 48-inch french door refrigerator and tour Signature Kitchen Suite's full line of products at booth W2029. For more information on Signature Kitchen Suite's full portfolio of built-in kitchen appliances including pro-ranges and rangetops, wall ovens, microwave drawers, column and undercounter refrigeration and dishwashers, visit www.signaturekithensuite.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

