SignatureCare Emergency Center Announces 1st Houston Area Care Fair Aimed at Helping Houston Families Get Ready for Back to School

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SignatureCare Emergency Center has announced that it is hosting its first Houston Care Fair for residents of Houston, TX including Montrose, Heights, Memorial City, and Bellaire, TX.

The one-day health fair on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at SignatureCare Emergency Center in Houston Heights, is aimed at helping Houston families get their children caught up on wellness checks, immunizations and sports physicals.

SignatureCare's Houston Heights emergency center is located at 1925 E. T C Jester Blvd, Houston, TX 77008 (click for map).

Texas Children's Hospital Mobile Clinic Program, Easter Seals Greater Houston, West Oaks Urgent Care Memorial Drive and enTrust Urgent Care Center will also be on hand to provide health services during the event. Houston radio station, 104.1 KRBE's DJ Kevin Quinn will stream the event live on Facebook.

"The goal of this health fair is to help Houston families get ready to go back to school. We want to make sure the kids have all their immunizations and medical shots," said Dr. Hashibul Hannan, MD, one of the Managing Directors of SignatureCare Emergency Center.

To ensure the success of the health fair, Texas Children's Hospital Mobile Clinic Program will be available to provide all required immunizations at a low cost.

"If your children are due for their vaccines or are behind on their immunizations, Texas Children's Hospital Mobile Clinic Program can get them up to date for the state requirements for elementary or middle school enrollment," added Dr. Hannan.

Local Houston non-profit, Easter Seals Greater Houston, will be available to help enroll children in Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), a low-cost Medicaid government insurance program, if they are not already enrolled.

CHIP enrollment fees and co-pays are based on family income, and your children will be enrolled if they qualify. Enrollment fees are typically $50 or less per family, per year. Co-pays for doctor visits and prescriptions range from $3 to $5 for lower-income families, and $20 to $35 for higher-income families.

CHIP covers some to all of the cost of immunizations. Meanwhile, medical doctors with enTrust Urgent Care Center will be available to provide sports physicals for teenagers, at discounted prices.

For this health fair only, the discounted rate will be $35 out of pocket for physicals. If you have a Health Savings Account (HSA), you can pay for your physicals (and vaccinations) through it to lower or completely cover the cost of services.

There could be additional fees charged by Texas Children's Hospital Mobile Clinic Program for their services, based on your needs.

At the event, children will receive free school supplies, while supplies last, free food, music, and games. There will be refreshments for all attendees, raffle draws for one free week of HelloFresh meals, and for two tickets to Houston Press's The Morning After Brunch.

Houston, TX based SignatureCare Emergency Center has 24-hour emergency rooms (ER) in various Texas cities including Houston (Westchase, Heights, Memorial City, Montrose, Copperfield and Cypress/FM 1960), Mission Bend/Sugar Land, Bellaire, Stafford, Killeen, Austin, College Station, Midland, Odessa, Paris and Texarkana.

