Signeasy adds powerful capabilities to its eSignature API along with a self-serve developer platform

Loved by global, fast-growing businesses like Nomisma, Rappi, and Truepill

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signeasy , a leading provider of eSignature and contract workflow solutions, today announced the release of its updated eSignature API solution and the tremendous growth of its API business over the last two years. Signeasy's customers have grown tenfold, and its continued momentum signifies great demand for powerful eSignature API solutions worldwide.

"Our clients love the ease with which they can sign, thanks to Signeasy API." - Ash Hall, Head of Product at Nomisma.

Global technology firms like ZenEquity, Nomisma , Truepill , and Freshworks have chosen Signeasy's APIs to build eSignature capabilities into their product. It helps businesses automate and streamline contract workflows like onboarding employees, vendors, and partners or closing new deals with a smooth and secure signing experience.

"Developers need eSignature APIs that are easy to learn, integrate, and test. Businesses need a powerful, secure, and reliable platform that offers flexible and transparent pricing as their operations scale up. Signeasy brings the best of both worlds with its focus on product innovation and customer-centricity." said Sunil Patro, Founder and CEO of Signeasy.

Since its launch, Signeasy's API customers have made over 5 million API calls to send and process signature requests. 70% of them have gone live in less than 72 hours. The platform has achieved 99.9% uptime and released over 23 powerful features. Some of them include:

Envelopes to improve customer experience with the ability to sign multiple documents at once in a bundle.

to improve customer experience with the ability to sign multiple documents at once in a bundle. Secure Webhooks that provide usage visibility to users at different stages when the signer views, signs, or declines a signature request.

that provide usage visibility to users at different stages when the signer views, signs, or declines a signature request. Bulk Sign saves precious time for CXOs who counter-sign multiple documents at once.

saves precious time for CXOs who counter-sign multiple documents at once. Embedded Signing and Sending enable users to sign and send documents within your application.

enable users to sign and send documents within your application. Templates save time and effort spent preparing frequently used documents like NDAs, contracts, etc.

"Our clients love the simplicity and ease with which they can sign, thanks to our custom build using Signeasy API. The embedded sending feature helps our chartered accountants to prepare tax documents and collect signatures from clients quickly," said Ash Hall, Head of Product at Nomisma. We are pleased to partner with Signeasy to bring our clients single-click signatures on any device."

Signeasy recently launched a self-serve developer portal to accelerate and simplify the onboarding experience for developers. From sandboxed environments, apps, webhooks, usage metrics, and logs to dynamic documentation, it has everything under one roof for developers to evaluate and integrate an eSignature API solution — the easy way.

Signeasy also introduced new API plans that provide flexible and transparent pricing to suit developers' needs ranging from simple to sophisticated workflows and their volume of transactions. To learn more, please visit www.signeasy.com/api .

About Signeasy

Signeasy is an easy-to-use eSignature and contract workflow platform to sign, send, and manage critical documents. Over 48,000 companies worldwide use Signeasy to simplify paperwork and increase operational efficiency across departments like Sales, HR, Finance, Legal, etc. Signeasy is a recommended 2022 Google Workspace App and integrates seamlessly with Office 365, Salesforce, Dropbox, and Box. Signeasy is highly-rated on customer satisfaction and product innovation by independent software review sites and industry analysts, and its mobile apps consistently rank among the top 100 business apps on App Stores.

To know more, visit www.signeasy.com .

CONTACT: Dhivya Venkatesan, dhivyav@signeasy.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signeasy-adds-powerful-capabilities-to-its-esignature-api-along-with-a-self-serve-developer-platform-301636588.html

SOURCE Signeasy