09.06.2022 13:36:17

Signet Jewelers Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) on Thursday reported net loss of $92.1 million or $1.89 per share in the first quarter compared with net income of $129.8 million or $2.23 per hare in the comparable quarter last year.

The company had non-operating expense of $134.5 million in the latest quarter.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $2.86 per share in the first quarter.

Sales for the quarter increased to $1.838 billion from $1689 billion last year.

On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.38 per share on revenue of $1.8 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward, Signet expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.79 billion- $1.82 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $1.81 billion.

For the full year, the company is reaffirming outlook for revenue in the range of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion and EPS between $12.72 and $13.47. Analysts see earnings of $11.81 per share on revenue of $7.99 billion for the year.

Signet shares are up more than 5% in pre-market. It closed at $62.20, down 3.58% on Wednesday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Signet Jewelers Ltdmehr Nachrichten