Signet Jewelers Reports Net Income In Q2; Raises FY27 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) reported second quarter net income of $52.1 million compared to a loss of $9.1 million, a year ago. Profit per share was $1.33, up from a loss per share of $0.22, last year. Result in the current quarter included the negative impact of $0.86 primarily from asset impairments net of taxes. Adjusted EPS was $2.19, compared to $1.61, last year. Adjusted operating income was $107.2 million, up from $85.4 million, last year. Second quarter sales were $1.5 billion on a same store sales increase of 2.2% from a year ago.

For fiscal 2027, the company now expects adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $10.45 to $12.15, revised from prior guidance range of $9.20 to $11.00. Same store sales are now expected in between flat to an increase of 2.5%.

For third quarter, the company expects total sales in a range of $1.37 to $1.41 billion. Same store sales are anticipated between a decline of 1.0% to an increase of 2.0%.

Signet's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.35 per share for the third quarter, payable November 20, 2026 to shareholders of record on October 23, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of October 23, 2026. Signet's Board has approved the expansion of the remaining repurchase authorization by approximately $385 million to a total of $700 million. After the completion of the anticipated ASR, approximately $575 million in share repurchase authorization would remain.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Signet Jewelers shares are up 16 percent to $96.00.

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