Signet Group Aktie

WKN DE: 908519 / ISIN: US82668L8726

09.03.2026 12:08:02

Signet Jewelers Revises Q4, FY26 Outlook; Expects Results In Upper Half Of Outlook Range

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Monday revised its fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 outlook. The company expects to deliver results in the upper half.

J.K. Symancyk, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Sales momentum continued with a positive Valentine's Day performance with similar trends into March. We are looking forward to providing our strategic priorities and Fiscal 2027 guidance next Thursday."

For the fourth quarter, the company now projects operating income of $313 million to $318 million, and adjusted operating income of $322 million to $327 million.

Sales are expected to be in the range of $2.34 billion to $2.35 billion, and same store sales would be down in the range of 0.9 percent to 0.7 percent.

Merchandise average unit retail or AUR was up approximately 4 percent to 5 percent.

For the fourth quarter, Signet Jewelers previously anticipated adjusted operating income of $277 million to $327 million, on sales of $2.24 billion to $2.37 billion.

Further, for fiscal 2026, the company now expects operating income of $388 million to $393 million and adjusted operating income of $510 million to $515 million, with sales of approximately $6.8 billion. Same store sales would be up 1.2 percent to 1.3 percent. AUR was up approximately 6 percent to 7 percent.

While announcing the third-quarter results in December, the company was expecting annual sales of $6.70 billion to $6.83 billion.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Signet Jewelers shares were trading at $90.89, up 0.13 percent.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Signet Jewelers Ltd

