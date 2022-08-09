Signet Jewelers To Buy Blue Nile For $360 Mln

(RTTNews) - Diamond jewlery retailer Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Tuesday announced it has agreed to acquire Blue Nile, Inc., an online engagement rings and fine jewelry retailer, for $360 million in an all cash transaction.

The company said the acquisition of Blue Nile accelerates its efforts to expand its bridal offerings and grow its Accessible Luxury portfolio while extending its digital leadership in the jewelry category. Blue Nile delivered revenue of more than $500 million in calendar year 2021.

"Blue Nile is a pioneer and innovator in online engagement rings and fine jewelry, providing a unique and highly desirable shopping experience for customers," said Signet Chief Executive Officer Virginia C. Drosos. "Adding Blue Nile to our strong and diversified portfolio of banners will further drive our Inspiring Brilliance growth strategy - expanding customer choice, building new capabilities, and achieving meaningful operating synergies that will increase value for both our consumers and shareholders."

The deal will be funded with cash on hand and is currently expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Separately, Signet cut its financial forecast for the second quarter and full-year fiscal 2023, given "heightened pressure on consumers' discretionary spending and increased macroeconomic headwinds."

For the second quarter, the company now expects revenue of about $1.75 billion. For the full year 2023, the company expects revenues of $7.60 billion to $7.70 billion, down from prior estimate of $8.03 billion to $8.25 billion.