|
16.03.2022 12:30:00
Significant Expansion of Solar and Energy Storage Approved for Dominion Energy Virginia Customers
- New projects total nearly 1,000 megawatts, enough to power about 250,000 homes
- Projects will support 4,200 jobs and $880 million in economic activity
RICHMOND, Va., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) approved on Tuesday a significant expansion of new solar and energy storage projects for Dominion Energy Virginia customers. Once in operation, the projects will provide nearly 1,000 megawatts of carbon-free electricity, enough to power about 250,000 Virginia homes at peak output.
The approved expansion includes 15 Dominion Energy Virginia projects, as well as power purchase agreements (PPAs) with 24 other projects owned by third-party developers. The projects will help advance Dominion Energy's path to net zero greenhouse gas emissions and meet the future energy needs of its customers.
"This is another significant milestone in Virginia's transition to energy independence," said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. "These projects will support thousands of good jobs and hundreds of millions in economic activity in communities across Virginia. This is a positive step forward for our customers, the environment and Virginia's economy."
Construction of the 15 Dominion Energy Virginia projects is expected to generate more than $880 million in economic benefits across Virginia and will support nearly 4,200 jobs. The projects are expected to be completed in 2022 and 2023 and will add approximately $1.13 to the typical residential customers' monthly bill.
About Dominion Energy
About 7 million customers in 13 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/significant-expansion-of-solar-and-energy-storage-approved-for-dominion-energy-virginia-customers-301503791.html
SOURCE Dominion Energy
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dominion Energy Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Dominion Energy Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dominion Energy Inc.
|72,68
|-1,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg mit Dämpfer: US-Börsen schwächer -- ATX tiefer -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit satten Gewinnen
An der Wall Street geht es moderat bergab. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert ebenfalls schwächer. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost kletterten am Donnerstag weiter.