Press Release

October 25, 2024

Signify proposes appointment of CFO Zeljko Kosanovic to Board of Management

Eindhoven, Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, confirms the appointment of Zeljko Kosanovic as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from October 25, 2024. The Supervisory Board will propose Mr. Kosanovic’s appointment to Signify’s Board of Management at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2025.

"In the role of acting CFO, Mr. Kosanovic has consistently demonstrated the financial and leadership competencies required for this position,” said Gerard van de Aast, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Signify. "We are pleased to confirm this appointment, and look forward to continue working with him in the future.”

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Communications

Tom Lodge

Tel: +31 6 525 254 16

E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2023, we had sales of EUR 6.7 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for seven consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for four consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X , LinkedIn and Instagram . Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

Attachment