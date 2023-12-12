Press Release

December 12, 2023

Signify proposes re-appointment of CEO and announces changes to the Board of Management

Proposal to re-appoint Eric Rondolat as CEO at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in May 2024

CFO Javier van Engelen will leave the company on April 1, 2024

CCO Maria Letizia Mariani will leave the company at the end of her term in May 2024

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, proposes the following re-appointment and announces the following changes to its Board of Management.

CEO

The Supervisory Board proposes to re-appoint Eric Rondolat as CEO and Chair of the Board of Management at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in May 2024, for a period of four years.

"The Supervisory Board is very pleased that Eric Rondolat remains available for a next term,” said Arthur van der Poel, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Signify. "Eric has proven to be a strong leader of the business and will be of great value and importance in continuing to execute on Signify’s strategy in the new customer-centric organization for the coming years.”

CFO and CCO

Javier van Engelen, who joined Signify as the company’s CFO in 2020, has decided to leave the company on April 1, 2024, to pursue other interests. An announcement on his succession will follow in due course.

As Signify moves to a new operating model announced on December 1, it has been agreed not to renew the role of Chief Commercial Officer, held by Maria Letizia Mariani since her appointment in 2020. Therefore, she will not be up for re-appointment at the AGM in May 2024. Maria Letizia will assist the CEO with the transition and work on some key strategic projects until the end of her term.

"The Supervisory Board would like to thank Javier and Maria Letizia for their important contributions to the company, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” said Arthur van der Poel, Chair of the Supervisory Board.

