January 27, 2022

Signify proposes to appoint Mr. Bram Schot to succeed Mr. Eelco Blok as Supervisory Board member

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announces that its Supervisory Board will propose the appointment of Mr. Bram Schot as a member of the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on May 17, 2022. Mr. Schot will attend Supervisory Board meetings as observer until the AGM vote.

The company also announces that Mr. Eelco Blok will reach the end of his four-year term at the AGM 2022, and will then step down as a member of Signify’s Supervisory Board at his own request.

Mr. Bram Schot (Dutch, 60) is a non-executive Member of the Board of Directors at Shell, a senior advisor to different companies, including Carlyle Group and Professor Leadership & Transformation at Bocconi University. He has a longstanding career in the Automotive industry, including as CEO of Audi Group, where he initiated the transition towards electrification, and Management Board member of Volkswagen Group and Vice Chairman of Porsche Holding.

Mr. Bram Schot holds a masters degree in Business Administration at Bradford University in the UK and has completed executive programs at Harvard Business School, Wharton University and Insead Fontainebleau.

"I would like to thank Mr. Blok for his valuable contribution to Signify’s Supervisory Board in the last four years. We are very pleased that Mr. Schot is available to join our board,” said Mr. Arthur van der Poel, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Signify. "Mr. Schot combines managerial experience and extensive technology knowledge with a strong understanding of the importance of a customer-centric approach, which we think will provide us with valuable insights.”

