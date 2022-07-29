Press Release

July 29, 2022

Signify reports second quarter sales of EUR 1.8 billion, comparable sales growth of 5.1% and an operational profitability of 9.5%

Second quarter 20221

Signify's installed base of connected light points increased from 100 million in Q1 22 to 103 million in Q2 22

Sales of EUR 1,836 million; nominal sales increase of 14.1% and CSG of 5.1%

LED-based sales represented 84% of total sales (Q2 21: 82%)

Adj. EBITA margin of 9.5% (Q2 21: 10.9%)

Net income of EUR 248 million (Q2 21: EUR 82 million)

Free cash flow of EUR 135 million (Q2 21: EUR 104 million)

Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.7x (Q2 21: 1.7x)

Completed the acquisitions of Fluence and Pierlite, divested non-strategic real estate assets

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the company’s second quarter 2022 results.

"In the second quarter, we continued to deliver top-line growth. This was driven by strong traction of the professional segment, which more than compensated headwinds from the lockdowns in China, the effect of the war in Ukraine on our Eastern European market, and a weaker consumer environment. This top-line increase – achieved despite a challenging comparison base – illustrates our improved profile for growth, fueled by the continuing shift towards connected lighting. At the same time, currency movements and inflationary pressures affected our gross margin and adjusted EBITA, although the impact on the latter was partially compensated by cost management. We maintain our CSG guidance for the full year, given continued momentum in the professional segment and our solid order book. The challenging external environment has led us to revise our outlook for the adjusted EBITA margin. In addition, persistent supply chain disruption and long supplier lead times will impact our free cash flow performance,” said CEO Eric Rondolat.

"We are taking adaptive measures and expect margin headwinds to ease in the second half of the year. Cash flow generation will normalize once supplier lead times shorten. We remain firmly committed to investing in our business and driving our long-term growth objectives. Our extensive portfolio of sustainable and connected lighting solutions uniquely positions Signify to capture the heightened demand for energy efficient lighting.”





Brighter Lives, Better World 2025

In the second quarter of the year, Signify was on track for three of its Brighter Lives, Better World 2025 sustainability program commitments that contribute to doubling its positive impact on the environment and society.

Double the pace of the Paris Agreement:

Cumulative carbon reduction over the value chain is ahead of track. This is mainly driven by the sales of energy-efficient and connected LED lighting, which drive emissions reduction in the use phase.

Double Circular revenues to 32%:

Circular revenues increased to 31%, well on track for the 2025 target of 32%. This positive trend continues to be driven by the upgrade of luminaires to serviceable luminaires.

Double Brighter lives revenues to 32%:

Brighter lives revenues of 26% were off track, yet Signify remains confident that it will achieve the 2025 target of 32%.

Double the percentage of women in leadership positions to 34%:

The percentage of women in leadership positions was 27%, on track. This quarter, Signify continued to drive actions to achieve its 2025 commitment, including inclusive job posting and diverse hiring panels. In addition, Signify conducted training sessions together with Hult International Business School. These training sessions equip teams with the right tools to realize the company's diversity ambitions.



Outlook



Signify maintains its CSG guidance of 3-6% for the year, driven by continued momentum in the professional segment and its solid order book.

The company revises its Adjusted EBITA margin guidance for the full year to 11.0-11.4%, reflecting the lower margin performance in Q2 2022.

Signify also revises its 2022 free cash flow guidance to 5-7% of sales, including the proceeds from real estate divestments. Signify expects to return to the target of over 8% as soon as supplier lead times ease and no longer require the company to carry higher inventory.





Financial review

Second quarter Six months 2021 2022 change in millions of EUR, except percentages 2021 2022 change 5.1 % Comparable sales growth 5.8 % 6.6 % Effects of currency movements 5.9 % 2.4 % Consolidation and other changes 1.3 % 1,609 1,836 14.1 % Sales 3,209 3,624 13.0 % 638 674 5.6 % Adjusted gross margin 1,275 1,359 6.5 % 39.7% 36.7% Adj. gross margin (as % of sales) 39.7% 37.5% -423 -465 Adj. SG&A expenses -847 -921 -70 -73 Adj. R&D expenses -142 -144 -493 -537 -9.0 % Adj. indirect costs -989 -1,065 -7.6 % 30.6% 29.3% Adj. indirect costs (as % of sales) 30.8% 29.4% 175 174 -0.5 % Adjusted EBITA 347 361 4.0 % 10.9% 9.5% Adjusted EBITA margin 10.8% 10.0% -39 166 Adjusted items -97 125 136 340 149.9 % EBITA 251 486 93.7 % 106 306 189.0 % Income from operations (EBIT) 191 421 120.6 % -7 11 Net financial income/expense -16 5 -17 -68 Income tax expense -32 -91 82 248 202.8 % Net income 142 335 135.9 % 104 135 Free cash flow 272 -54 0.65 1.97 Basic EPS (€) 1.12 2.66 39,143 35,407 Employees (FTE) 39,143 35,407

Second quarter

Sales increased by 14.1% to EUR 1,836 million, with a comparable sales growth of 5.1%, largely driven by continued strong professional demand across most markets except China, which was impacted by lockdowns during the quarter. Nominal sales included a positive currency effect of 6.6%, mainly from the appreciation of the USD, and a positive contribution from the recently acquired Fluence and Pierlite businesses.

The Adjusted gross margin decreased from 39.7% to 36.7%. While continued price increases more than offset the input cost increases, Signify was not able to offset within the quarter the surge of energy costs, nor the negative impact from currency movements.

Adjusted indirect costs as a percentage of sales decreased by 130 bps to 29.3%, driven by operating leverage and strengthened cost discipline in view of the pressure on gross margin.

Adjusted EBITA decreased slightly to EUR 174 million. The Adjusted EBITA margin decreased by 140 bps to 9.5%, reflecting the lower gross margin, which was partly offset by operating leverage and indirect cost savings. Currency movements also had a negative effect of 110 bps on the Adjusted EBITA margin.

Adjusted items of EUR 166 million include a EUR 184 million gain from the disposal of non-strategic real estate, while year-on-year restructuring and acquisition-related costs decreased from EUR 22 million to EUR 12 million. As a result, net income increased from EUR 82 million to EUR 248 million.

The number of employees (FTE) decreased from 39,143 to 35,407, reflecting the exceptionally high base in the previous year related to the strong volume recovery and additional staff requirements in factories, following the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of FTE can be affected by fluctuations in volume and seasonality.



¹ This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, such as comparable sales growth, EBITA, adjusted EBITA and free cash flow, and related ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, see appendix B, Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures, of this press release.



For the full and original version of the press release click here

For the presentation click here



Conference call and audio webcast

Eric Rondolat (CEO) and Javier van Engelen (CFO) will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 9:00 a.m. CET to discuss the second quarter 2022 results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investor Relations website .



Financial calendar 2022

October 28, 2022 Third quarter results 2022

January 27, 2023 Fourth quarter and full-year results 2022



