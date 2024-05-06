06.05.2024 13:00:00

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Press Release

May 6, 2024

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, The Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 153,980 shares in the period April 29 to May 3, 2024. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 25.70 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 4.0 million.

These repurchases were made as part of the company’s repurchase program, which was announced on April 29, 2024. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term
incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 5252 5416
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

About Signify
Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2023, we had sales of EUR 6.7 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for seven consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for four consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

