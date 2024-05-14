|
14.05.2024 17:00:00
Signify shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM 2024
Press Release
May 14, 2024
Signify shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM 2024
Eindhoven, Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, announces that all proposals on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) 2024 held today were adopted, including:
- A cash dividend of EUR 1.55 per ordinary share from the 2023 net income.
- The re-appointment of Chief Executive Officer Eric Rondolat as member of the Board of Management for a period of four years.
- The appointment of Jeroen Drost as Supervisory Board member for a period of four years and the re-appointment of Rita Lane and Pamela Knapp as Supervisory Board members for a period of two and four years, respectively.
- The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company’s new external auditor for a period of three years starting January 1, 2026.
Signify’s 2023 results are included in its 2023 Annual Report that was published on February 27, 2024.
More information on Signify’s 2024 AGM can be found here.
--- END ---
For further information, please contact:
Signify Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com
Signify Corporate Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 5252 5416
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com
About Signify
Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2023, we had sales of EUR 6.7 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for seven consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for four consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.
Attachment
