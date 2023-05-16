|
16.05.2023 16:30:00
Signify’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023 approves all proposals
Press Release
May 16, 2023
Signify’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023 approves all proposals
Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, announced today that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023 has adopted all proposals on the AGM agenda.
Shareholders approved the cash dividend of EUR 1.50 per ordinary share from the 2022 net income.
In addition, shareholders approved the appointment of Harsh Chitale as member of the Board of Management, and Sophie Bechu as member of the Supervisory Board, both for a period of four years. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as the company's external auditor for a period of three years (2023-2025).
Signify’s 2022 results are included in its 2022 Annual Report, published on February 28, 2023.
For more information about Signify’s 2023 AGM, please click here.
About Signify
Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2022, we had sales of EUR 7.5 billion, approximately 35,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in our operations in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for six consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017, 2018 and 2019. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.
