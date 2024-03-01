Signing of a binding merger for the sale of a block of shares in SMT Scharf AG



At the time of signing of the transaction, Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG owns more than one-fifth of the share capital of SMT Scharf. The subject of the transaction is the vast majority of the above-mentioned position of Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG. This price per share is still subject to a fixed adjustment mechanism depending on certain variables until the closing of the transaction, which may lead to a deduction of the price per share.

According to the Management Board's current assessment, once the transaction has been completed and assuming normal business performance up to that point, this is expected to make a positive contribution to increasing the intrinsic value of the company compared to the last reporting date.

In particular, the closing of the agreement is still subject to the occurrence of customary closing conditions, in particular the conclusion of investment control proceedings in Germany and government regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions of subsidiaries of SMT Scharf AG as well as the approval of the competent Chinese authorities.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited regards mining, high-end chemicals and new materials, new energies, high-end equipment manufacturing, and intelligent logistics as key industries of the future. It is a major Chinese energy corporation with four major stock exchanges in China and beyond (Shanghai, Hong Kong, New York, Australia).

In addition, SMT Scharf AG announces that it intends to apply for the admission of the shares of SMT Scharf AG to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to the sub-segment of the Regulated Market with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) after completion of the transaction.

To the knowledge of Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG, the transaction itself does not give rise to any obligation to submit a takeover offer to the free float of SMT Scharf AG.



Contact Details:

Frank Fischer

Managing Director

Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG

Neue Mainzer Str. 1

60311 Frankfurt

Tel: 069 6698300

