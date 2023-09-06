|
06.09.2023 13:00:05
Signs 10-year agreement for Bremerhaven Cruise Port, Germany
|
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Global Ports Holding Plc
Signs 10-year agreement for Bremerhaven Cruise Port, Germany
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that, it has been awarded a 10-year port concession agreement, with a potential 5-year extension option, by bremenports GmbH & Co. KG (bremenports) on behalf of the city of Bremen regarding the operations at the Cruise Terminal Columbusbahnhof Bremerhaven (Bremerhaven Cruise Port).
The cruise facilities at Bremerhaven Cruise Port are currently undergoing a multimillion-euro investment by the local authorities, which once completed will expand and renew the port facilities. In 2022, Bremerhaven Cruise Port welcomed over 230k passengers, with over 90% of these being homeport passengers.
The location of the port means it is ideally located for Scandinavian and Baltic Sea itineraries.
GPH expects to take over operations of the port in the first quarter of calendar year 2025, when the agreement with the current operator ends.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD2ZT390
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|GPH
|LEI Code:
|213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|Sequence No.:
|269711
|EQS News ID:
|1720365
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
06.09.23
|Signs 10-year agreement for Bremerhaven Cruise Port, Germany (EQS Group)
|
31.08.23
|Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
18.08.23
|Issue of new Ordinary Shares under the LTIP (EQS Group)
|
18.08.23
|Trading Statement for the three months to 30 June 2023 (EQS Group)
|
09.08.23
|Signs 30-year concession agreement for Saint Lucia Cruise Port (EQS Group)
|
31.07.23
|Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
26.07.23
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
20.07.23
|2023 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|2,00
|-2,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnhaltende Zinsunsicherheit: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel Verluste. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es leicht bergab. Die US-Börsen laufen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Märkte schlossen am Donnerstag tiefer.