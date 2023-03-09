|
09.03.2023 08:00:09
Signs concessions agreement for Alicante Cruise Port
|
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Global Ports Holding Plc
Signs concessions agreement for Alicante Cruise Port
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that its 80:20 joint venture with Servicios Portuarios Canarios (Sepcan) has signed a 15-year cruise port concession for Alicante Cruise Port, Spain. The signing of this agreement follows the award of preferred bidder status, which was announced on 16 December 2022. GPH expects to take over the cruise operations in Alicante before the end of the current financial year to 31 March 2023.
The Port Authority of Alicante is currently enhancing the port area in a multimillion-Euro investment that will integrate waterfront and city. Alongside this investment and as part of the concession agreement, the JV plans to invest up to EUR 2.0m into refurbishing and modernising the cruise terminal.
With over 100k passengers annually, Alicante Cruise Port is one of the growing cruise destinations on the east coast of Spain. The port has strong airlift connectivity and is well located for inclusion in diverse Mediterranean itineraries.
|
