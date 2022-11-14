Global Ports Holding Plc

Signs First North American Cruise Port Concession

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that it has signed a 10-year concession, with a 10-year extension option, with Prince Rupert Port Authority to manage cruise services at Prince Rupert Cruise Port in British Columbia, Canada. Prince Rupert Cruise Port is GPH's first cruise port in North America, marking an important milestone in the continued development and growth of the Group and a step-change in our global reach.

Prince Rupert Cruise Port is located at the heart of the British Columbian cruise port market, just 40 miles from Alaska, one of the largest cruise markets in the world and ideally placed for cruise itineraries to and from the key homeports in the region, including Seattle and Vancouver.

Prince Rupert Cruise Port predominately serves smaller cruise ships, and in the 2022 cruise season, the port welcomed c41,000 cruise passengers. Current expectations are that for the 2023 cruise season passenger volumes will rise to close to 80,000.

Prince Rupert Cruise Port, has the infrastructure and capability to handle larger ships and welcome a significant increase in passenger volumes. As part of the agreement and using its global expertise and know-how, GPH will work closely with local stakeholders to develop & mindfully curate immersive programs spotlighting local heritage, culture, gastronomy & the highly diverse plant, animal, and marine life of the Great Bear Rainforest, making Prince Rupert a must-visit cruise destination.