Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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28.04.2026 10:06:00
Signs Point to Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Dumping the Oracle of Omaha's Former No. 2 Holding at Berkshire Hathaway
It's a new era for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB). After spending more than half a century leading Berkshire and seeing it grow into a trillion-dollar company, Warren Buffett hung up his work coat for the final time as CEO on Dec. 31.The Oracle of Omaha's successor is his longtime understudy, Greg Abel, who's been with the company for over a quarter century. Although Buffett remains chairman of Berkshire's board, it's Abel who now has the final say on the company's day-to-day operations and its closely watched, 48-stock investment portfolio.Warren Buffett retired as Berkshire's CEO on Dec. 31, 2025. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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