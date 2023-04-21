Siguldas CMAS JSC resolutions to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on 21 April 2023

To approve the reports of the company’s management board and the supervisory board on the annual report for the year 2022. To approve the annual report for the year 2022, including the corporate governance report and the remuneration report for members of the management board and the supervisory board, prepared as separate components of the annual report. To leave the profit of the reporting year 143400.14 EUR undistributed. To discharge the members of the management board, the members of the supervisory board and the auditor from responsibility for action in the year 2022 and to resign from bringing claims against them. To elect certified auditor Olga Kuzmica (certificate No. 207, ‘Orients Audit & Finance’ Ltd, license No. 28) as the auditor. To confirm the remuneration of 4500.00 EUR for the auditor for the audit of the annual report for the year 2023, applicable to VAT under the effective legislation. To elect Inita Bedrite, Liga Kubulina, Baiba Mecauce, Guntis Mecaucis and Edgars Nartišs in the supervisory board for a three-year term.

The newly elected member of the supervisory board Liga Kubulina has obtained a master's degree in agricultural sciences in agriculture. Has been working at JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija’ since 2017. The deputy head of the Production and sales department.

The newly elected member of the supervisory board Edgars Nartišs is a private practice veterinarian, and performs the duties of a veterinarian at JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija’ since 2013.

To approve the remuneration of 200.00 EUR per month to chairman of the supervisory board and of 170.00 EUR per month to each member of the supervisory board.

We hereby inform that at the supervisory board’s meeting on 21 April 2023 the chairman of the supervisory board was reelected Inita Bedrite, and the deputy chairman of the supervisory board was elected Guntis Mecaucis.

To assign the performing of the functions of the audit committee to the supervisory board for a three-year term without additional remuneration.

All resolutions approved with the required majority of votes.





The management board of the joint stock company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija’





Zanda Malniece

Public relations specialist