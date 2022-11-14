Siguler Guff Expands Partner Group

NEW YORK, November 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siguler Guff & Company, LP, a leading global multi-strategy private markets investment firm with approximately $17 billion of assets under management, announced today that it has named eight senior professionals to its partner group. The new partners, all former Managing Directors with an average tenure of 12 years at the firm, represent a cross section of leaders from Siguler Guff's core investment strategies and key operational departments.

The new partners include:

Kevin Kester - Partner, Managing Partner of Small Business Investments and Co-Portfolio Manager of Small Buyout Funds

- Partner, Managing Partner of Small Business Investments and Co-Portfolio Manager of Small Buyout Funds Sean Greene - Partner and Head of Direct Lending

- Partner and Head of Direct Lending Jun Isoda - Partner and Chief Financial Officer

- Partner and Chief Financial Officer Shaun Khubchandani - Partner and Co-Head of Emerging Markets

- Partner and Co-Head of Emerging Markets Jonathan Wilson - Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager of Small Buyout Funds

- Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager of Small Buyout Funds Sean MacDonald - Partner and Co-Head of Emerging Markets

- Partner and Co-Head of Emerging Markets Cesar Collier - Partner and Head of Latin America

- Partner and Head of Michael Apfel - Partner and Head of Credit and Special Situations

These eight professionals join Siguler Guff's long-time senior leadership team which includes: Drew Guff, Co-Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer; Ken Burns, Co-Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer; and George Siguler, who was recently named Executive Chairman. Mr. Siguler will continue to sit on all of Siguler Guff's investment committees and remain involved in key strategic decisions of the firm. Messrs. Guff and Siguler co-founded Siguler Guff & Company, LP in 1991.

Drew Guff and Ken Burns commented, "We are thrilled to welcome these eight deserving leaders as our new partners. Each has made a significant contribution towards establishing Siguler Guff as one of the leading multi-strategy private markets investment firms in the world. Their individual and collective contributions and commitment to Siguler Guff play a significant role in shaping our Firm, inspiring our colleagues and helping to realize outstanding value for our investors."

Concurrent with today's Partner promotions, Siguler Guff also announced that it has formed a Management Committee. Members include Drew Guff, Ken Burns, Kevin Kester, Sean Greene, Jun Isoda and Shaun Khubchandani (Secretary). The Management Committee, with input from the other partners, will be responsible for the firm's overall management and strategic direction as Siguler Guff plans for the future.

Separately, the Firm announced the launch of its redesigned website www.sigulerguff.com, the goal of which is to help all visitors ranging from investors, business partners and future employees learn about the Firm, its areas of focus, differentiated approach and, most importantly, Siguler Guff's greatest strength, its people.

About Siguler Guff

Siguler Guff is a leading global multi-strategy private markets investment firm, which together with its affiliates, has approximately $17 billion of assets under management, as of June 30, 2022, and over 30 years of investment experience. Siguler Guff seeks to generate strong, risk adjusted returns by focusing opportunistically on market niches. Siguler Guff's core investment strategies include opportunistic and private credit, small business private equity, distressed real estate and emerging markets. Siguler Guff's investment products include direct investment funds, multi-manager funds, and customized separate accounts. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in New York, Siguler Guff maintains offices in Boston, London, Mumbai, São Paulo, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Houston, TX. To learn more about Siguler Guff, please visit www.sigulerguff.com.

Media Contacts

For Siguler Guff:

Jeffrey Taufield / jeffrey.taufield@kekstcnc.com

Daniel Yunger / daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

Katie Coleman / katie.coleman@kekstcnc.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siguler-guff-expands-partner-group-301676320.html

SOURCE Siguler Guff