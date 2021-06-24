|
SIIA Announces 2021 CODiE™ Award Winners for Education Technology
WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, today announced the 45 winners of the 2021 CODiE Awards in education technology. The winners were presented during a virtual awards celebration in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement drew a global audience with 43 education technology categories, including three new categories developed in response to COVID-19.
All of the nominated education technology products and services were first reviewed by educators and administrators, whose evaluations determined the finalists. Then SIIA members voted on the finalist products, with the scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners. Winners represent the most innovative and impactful products from technology developers, online learning services and related technologies.
"The CODiE Awards recognize the most exciting and transformative products in edtech," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, enabling learners, educators, administrators and parents to remain connected to each other and to critical educational resources via an array of innovative services and platforms. Congratulations to this year's finalists for demonstrating the vitality, resilience and importance of this industry."
Lead CODiE award sponsor, Amazon Web Services (AWS), awarded a total of $2500 in AWS Promotional Credit for evaluating new AWS services and programs to finalists in the following categories.
- Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators
- Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution
- Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Edtech
- Best Use of Emerging Technology for Learning
"AWS congratulates the 2021 CODiE Award winners on their achievements to develop innovative and impactful products in education technology," said Alec Chalmers, Director, GovTech, EdTech, Learning Companies, AWS, Worldwide Public Sector. "Three in four of this year's finalists are using the AWS Cloud, and we're proud to continue to work with these innovators to deliver solutions to power education."
2021 CODIE AWARD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY WINNERS
Best Administrative Solution
ClassLink Suite, ClassLink
Best Advanced Mathematics Instructional Solution
IXL, IXL Learning
Best Advanced Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution
Beable Life-Ready Literacy System, Beable Education, Inc.
Best Advanced Science Instructional Solution
Experience Chemistry™, Savvas Learning Company
Best Advanced Technology/ Engineering (STEM) Instructional Solution
uCertify COURSE, uCertify
Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution
CoderZ, Intelitek
Best Collaborative Learning Solution for Students
SMART Learning Suite, SMART Technologies ULC
Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers
Academic Module, Munetrix
Best College & Career Readiness Solution
Wiley Efficient Learning, Wiley
Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution
uCertify CREATE, uCertify
Best Cross-Curricular Tool
MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Customer Experience in Edtech
Brightspace, D2L
Best Data Management Solution
Hoonuit, PowerSchool
Best Education Platform for Adult Learning
uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Education Platform for PK-20
Tutor.com Learning Suite, Tutor.com
Best Educational Game
OtherWordly, IDEA Games
Best Elective Curriculum Solution
eDynamic Learning Elective Courseware, eDynamic Learning
Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators
Ask2Learn, Ask2Learn
Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution
BlueStreak Math, BlueStreak Education, Inc.
Best Formative Assessment Solution
ThinkUp! Standards Mastery System, Mentoring Minds
Best Foundational English Language Arts Instructional Solution
- Imagine Language & Literacy, Imagine Learning
- IXL, IXL Learning
Best Foundational Mathematics Instructional Solution
ST Math, MIND Research Institute
Best Foundational Science Instructional Solution
MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Foundational Technology/ Engineering (STEM) Instructional Solution
SAE International's A World In Motion® (AWIM®), SAE International
Best Gamification in Learning
Imagine Math Facts, Imagine Learning
Best Learning Management (LMS) Solution
Schoology Learning, PowerSchool
Best Library Reference or Educational Database
Women's Studies Archive: Voice and Vision, Gale, a part of Cengage Learning
Best PreK / Early Childhood Learning Solution
Gale Presents: Miss Humblebee's Academy, Gale, a part of Cengage Learning
Best Professional Learning Solution for Educators
ELTeach 3.0, National Geographic Learning, a part of Cengage
Best Remote Learning Partner K-12/Higher Education
Brightspace, D2L
Best Scholastic Esports Solution K-20
NASEF, Worldwide Scholastic Esports Foundation
Best Social Sciences/Studies Instructional Solution
Britannica LaunchPacks: Social Studies, Encyclopaedia Britannica
Best Social Sciences/Studies Instructional Solution
US History Interactive ©2022 / World History Interactive ©2022, Savvas Learning Company
Best Solution for English as a Second Language
Rosetta Stone English, Lexia Learning Systems, Inc.
Best Solution for Students with Special Needs
Brightspace, D2L
Best Student Experience Response
Connect Virtual Labs, McGraw-Hill Education
Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution
Rethink Ed Social and Emotional Learning and Mental Health, Rethink Ed
Best Summative Assessment Solution
uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Tool for Student Creation or Expression
WURRLYedu, WURRLYedu
Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Edtech
VirtualAdvisor, CampusLogic
Best Use of Emerging Technology for Learning
The Alef Platform, Alef Education
Best Virtual Lab
Practice Labs, Systems Limited
Best Virtual Learning Solution
Connect for Anatomy & Physiology, McGraw-Hill
Best Overall Education Solution
The Best Overall Education Solution was awarded to VirtualAdvisor, CampusLogic, which had the best scores from both rounds of judging of all of the products entered in the education categories.
Lifetime Achievement Award in Education Technology
The Lifetime Achievement Award in Education Technology, which celebrates individuals who have made significant long-term contributions to the education industry - and are renowned for their reputation, leadership, vision, mentorship, career success and philanthropy, was presented to Lillian Kellogg, Senior Vice President, Client Services, ENA.
Details about the winning products can be found at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards, sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS), is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.
