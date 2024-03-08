08.03.2024 08:00:00

Siili Solutions Plc Annual Report 2023 has been published

Siili Solutions Plc Annual Report 2023 has been published 

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 8 March 2024 9:00 am (EET)

Siili Solutions Plc (”Siili”) has published its annual report 2023. The annual report contains financial report for 2023, report of the board of directors and auditor’s report. In addition, Siili has today published its corporate governance statement and remuneration report for governing bodies as separate reports. 

The annual report is published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in XHTML-format. In line with the ESEF requirements, the financial statements have been tagged with XBRL tags. The audit firm KPMG Oy Ab has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on the ESEF financial statements of Siili Solutions Plc in accordance with ISAE 3000 standard. The ESEF files are attached to this release.

The annual report is attached to this release as XHTML and PDF files. The report is also available on the company's website at https://sijoittajille.siili.com/en/financial-publications-annual-reviews. The corporate governance statement and remuneration report are also attached to this release as pdf-files.

For more information:
General Counsel, Taru Kovanen
Phone: +358 (0)40 4176 221, email: taru.kovanen(at)siili.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.siili.com

Siili Solutions in brief: 
Siili Solutions Plc is a unique combination of a digital agency and a technology powerhouse. We believe in human-centricity in everything we deliver. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Siili has offices in Finland, Germany, Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, the United Kingdom and USA. Siili Solutions Plc shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Siili has grown profitably since it was founded in 2005. www.siili.com

