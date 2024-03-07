Siili Solutions Plc: Change in management team and new operative director

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 7 March 2024 at 9:00 am EET

Teemu Pesonen has been appointed as VP, Operations in Siili Solutions Plc. Pesonen has previously worked as Head of Operations in Vala Group Oy, a subsidiary of Siili Solutions Plc, and has very strong experience of humane leadership and development in a growth company. Simultaneously, Siili Solutions Plc management team member and COO Kari Pirttikangas leaves his position at Siili and Siili management team in March 2024.

"We want to give warmest thanks to Kari for his extensive career, leadership and commitment to Siili. We are grateful for the know-how Kari has brought to Siili and for siilis and we wish him success in the future. Simultaneously, we welcome Teemu to his new role”, says Tomi Pienimäki, CEO of Siili Solutions.

For more information:?

Tomi Pienimäki, CEO?

Phone: +358 40 834 1399, email: tomi.pienimaki(at)siili.com?

Siili Solutions in brief:?

Siili Solutions Plc is a unique combination of a digital agency and a technology powerhouse. We believe in human-centricity in everything we deliver. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Siili has offices in Finland, Germany, Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, the United Kingdom and USA. Siili Solutions Plc shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Siili has grown profitably since it was founded in 2005. www.siili.com/en/.