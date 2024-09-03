|
03.09.2024 09:15:00
Siili Solutions Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act
Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 3 September 2024 at 10:15 EEST
Siili Solutions Plc ("Siili") has received an announcement on 2 September 2024 in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5 from Danske Bank A/S.
According to the announcement, the total holding of Finnish Fund managed by Danske Bank A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark) in Siili’s shares and voting rights reached 5% of the share capital in Siili on 30 August 2024 as a result of acquisition of shares.
Total positions of Danske Bank A/S subject to the notification obligation:
|% of shares and voting rights
|Total in %
|Total number of shares and
voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which
threshold was crossed or reached
|
5,00
|
5,00
|
8 140 263
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Class / type of shares
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(AML 9:6 ja 9:7)
|FI4000043435
|407,628
|5.00
|SUBTOTAL A
|407,628
|5.00
Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|Name
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both
|Finnish Fund
|5.00
|5.00
For more information:
Aleksi Kankainen, CFO
Phone: +358 (0)40 534 2709, email: aleksi.kankainen(at)siili.com?
Taru Kovanen, General Counsel
Phone: +358 (0)40 4176 221, email: taru.kovanen(at)siili.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.siili.com/en
Siili Solutions in brief:?
Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. Siili has grown profitably since its founding in 2005. www.siili.com/en
