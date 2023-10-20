Sika 9-month Profit Down, Sales Rise; Confirms FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Swiss specialty chemical firm Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) reported Friday that its nine-month profit after taxes declined 20 percent to 736.5 million Swiss francs from last year's 885.9 million francs.

Operating profit or EBIT dropped 7 percent from last year to 1.14 billion francs, and operating profit before depreciation or EBITDA declined 1.2 percent to 1.50 billion francs.

EBIT adjusted for one-time M&A effects were 1.25 billion francs, up 13.4 percent from last year. Adjusted EBIT margin grew to 14.8 percent from 13.8 percent last year.

Net sales were 8.45 billion francs, a growth of 5.6 percent from last year's 8 billion francs.

Sales increase was 12.4 percent in local currencies. A key growth driver was the newly acquired MBCC, which was consolidated as per the start of May.

In the third quarter, EBIT increased 24.3 percent from last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Sika continues to expect sales in local currencies to rise by over 15 percent, including the MBCC acquisition effects. The company also confirmed an expected over-proportional rise in EBIT, excluding the MBCC acquisition.

Sika further said it is expecting the overall acquisition and integration costs relating to the MBCC acquisition will amount to 230 million francs. Of this amount, around 200 million francs will have been booked by the end of 2023.

