19.05.2022 07:58:58

Sika Acquires Liquid Waterproofing Company UGL

(RTTNews) - Sika said it has acquired United Gilsonite Laboratories or UGL in the United States. In 2021, UGL generated sales of 65 million Swiss francs.

With headquarters and production in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and two additional production sites in Illinois and Mississippi, UGL is a long-standing company offering consumer and DIY liquid waterproofing products with a strong presence in the distribution channel, the company said in a statement.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Versöhnlicher Wochenausklang: ATX deutlich höher -- DAX steigt über 14.000 Punkte -- Asiatische Börsen erholt
Der ATX und der DAX legen am Freitag nach den Vortagesverlusten deutlich zu. Auch die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich heute erholt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen