Sika FY22 Results Rise, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY23 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss specialty chemical firm Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2022 net profit grew 11 percent to 1.16 billion Swiss francs from last year's 1.05 billion francs.

Earnings per share were 7.57 francs, 9.6 percent higher than 6.91 francs last year.

Operating profit or EBIT increased 13.5 percent to 1.58 billion francs from last year's 1.39 billion francs. The EBIT margin was 15.1 percent, up from 15 percent last year.

The company exceeded the 10 billion francs sales mark for the first time with sales of 10.49 billion francs, up 13.4 percent from last year's 9.25 billion francs.

Sales increased 15.8 percent in local currencies.

Further, at the Annual General Meeting on March 28, the Board of Directors will propose to increase the gross dividend by 10.3 percent to 3.20 francs.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Sika expects sales to rise by 6 percent to 8 percent in local currencies and anticipates an over-proportional increase in EBIT, excluding the impact of the MBCC acquisition.

